Creating a New Paradigm for Healthy Living: Gree’s “Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home” Opens First Beijing Flagship Store

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Neswire - 21 March 2025 - On March 13, Gree’s “Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home” Capital Store officially opened in the core area of Beijing’s sub-center. This milestone not only represents a major upgrade to Gree’s offline retail network but also marks an innovative breakthrough in the healthy home-appliance sector. Through scenario-based experiences, data visualization, and intelligent interaction, Gree delivers a comprehensive showcase of its whole-home smart healthy-appliance lineup -- offering consumers an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

The grand opening ceremony was livestreamed across multiple platforms -- including Yangshipin, Douyin, and WeChat Channels -- and attracted over 5.18 million viewers. Dong Mingzhu, Chairman and President of Gree Electric Appliances, remarked, “We warmly welcome friends from all walks of life to visit Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home. Gree has always been committed to providing consumers with high-quality home appliances, and this store embodies that commitment in its purest form. We place great importance on our retail footprint and will continue expanding to ensure consumers can easily enjoy Gree’s healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient products and services.”

A Fresh Store Design Conveying the Philosophy of Health and Quality

Health is the foundation of a happy life and technology is its strongest ally. Responding to growing consumer demand for wellness, Gree’s first Beijing Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home store was designed around the core pillars of “Air-Water Quality-Nutrition.” Spanning 500 square meters, the store features five immersive experience zones -- air conditioning, refrigeration, laundry, whole-home water purification, and small appliances -- allowing visitors to fully experience the breadth of Gree’s ecosystem.

Leveraging an integrated online-to-offline traffic system, Gree seamlessly converts precise digital leads into deep in-store engagement and private-domain conversion, making healthy living more accessible than ever. In-store demonstrations include AI-driven dynamic temperature control and a “wind that doesn’t blow on you” airflow showcase, illustrating the balance between technology and wellbeing; water-purification visualizations, such as comparative TDS testing and heavy-metal adsorption demonstrations, that let visitors witness the purity revolution firsthand; and end-to-end technology demonstrations from fresh-flower refrigeration to Gree’s intelligent range-hood and cooktop suite, closing the loop from preservation to cooking.