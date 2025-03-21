KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Sibuti section in Miri of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project is one of the last areas still under construction before the highway is fully completed.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that for the time being pipe relocation work is being carried out in that section.

“Currently, the progress (of the Sarawak Pan Borneo project) has an issue in Sibuti due to pipe relocation work. Construction work cannot be carried out until the new pipes are completed.

“That’s why the progress is slow (not yet fully completed). We expect it to be ready by 2026,“ he told reporters after attending the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s ‘Santunan Kasih Ramadan’ programme here today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was previously reported to have said that the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project had reached 99 per cent completion as of July last year.

The Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project encompasses 11 contract packages involving 25 sections over 786 kilometres, with 11 contractors appointed to carry out the work.