No motion of no confidence in coming Parliamentary sitting - Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today confirmed there was no request for a motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister in the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting starting February 26.

“There is no application letter for a vote of no confidence, I did not receive anything either in black and white, email or call, meaning to say that until today nothing will be happening because I’ve received nothing,“ he said.

He said this during a question-and-answer session with the media at a meeting with editors-in-chief of the media and agencies, regarding the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament in Parliament, today.

Regarding the proceeding of sitting, Johari said Dewan Rakyat will ensure that this sitting goes well so that the dignity of Parliament is elevated as a place of honour in enacting the country’s laws.

Therefore, he reminded Members of Parliament to debate prudently, be factual, not to be emotional and respect each other in order to maintain the special position of Parliament.

“I have discussed with my deputies, so that this time around we are here to adhere to the Standing Orders very closely, we are taking very seriously Members of Parliament who do not abide by the Standing Orders.

“Because the one year honeymoon is over, now is the time to seriously talk about getting things done...I’m going to give long announcements, information and guidelines on the first day itself, the do’s and the don’t and we will abide to the do’s and don’ts so that the people will see that we are more serious in handling Parliament,“ he said.

In addition, Johari said he was looking forward to the Royal Address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim who has his own vision for the country throughout the five years of His Majesty’s reign.

“Of course there is a lot of excitement, all of us especially, in Parliament to understand what His Majesty’s decrees are and most importantly, how do we carry out the wishes of Tuanku,“ he said.

In the meantime, Johari said Parliament is now moving towards the use of renewable energy and will operate using solar systems in June.

He said the tender for the installation of the solar system has been conducted and the Public Works Department is managing the installation of the system to enable it to be fully realised this year. - Bernama