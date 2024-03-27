PETALING JAYA: A woman allegedly begging for alms was caught on video driving an SUV, subsequently making waves on social media.

In the two-minute video posted on @MALAYSIAVIRALLL’s X page, a man can be seen walking over to an SUV parked at the side of a road.

“Driving a Honda?” questioned the man as he attempts to confront the ‘beggar’ sitting in the driver’s seat.

The woman vehemently denies the ownership the vehicle, before claiming the car was borrowed from a friend.

“Not my car, borrowed from my friend,” she responded in English. She also stated in the video that she has no money to buy things or food.

The video has since garnered 658K views and brought on many comments from frustrated X users who have encountered their share of rich ‘beggars’.

“You haven’t yet encountered the one-legged tissue seller in Cyberjaya who took out his Iphone 14 Pro Max,” shared an X user.

Another shared how he had a friend who would often donate to alms seekers till he came across a ‘blind’ alms seeker who drove off in a Honda Jazz.

