Number of flood victims in four states drop to 10,000 tonight - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in four states dropped slightly to 10,000 people sheltering at 37 temporary flood relief centres (PPS) as at 8pm tonight, compared with 10,895 evacuees at 41 PPS this afternoon.

Based on the latest flood report across the country issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in Kelantan the total number of flood victims dropped to 9,667 people at 27 PPS compared with 10,354 people at 29 PPS this afternoon.

According to the report, 27 PPS were opened in four districts of Kelantan including 12 PPS in Pasir Mas which accommodated 6,347 victims from 1,894 families, 10 PPS in Tumpat (2,842 victims from 987 families), two PPS in Jeli (411 victims from 103 families) and three PPS in Kuala Krai (67 victims from 16 families).

In Terengganu, the number of victims also dropped to 148 people (from 44 families) who were taking shelter at three PPS compared to 354 people (97 families) at five PPS in the districts of Dungun and Kuala Terengganu this afternoon.

In Johor, the number of flood victims remained at 54 (14 families) who are housed at two PPS in the Segamat district.

In Pahang, flood victims at five PPSs in Bera, Maran and Temerloh also recorded a drop with 131 people from 36 families compared to 133 people (37 families) this afternoon.

The report also informed that the number of victims of the landslide incident in Cameron Highlands remained at 87 people from 17 families who are still sheltering at a PPS that was opened in the district.

From the status review at the Telemetry Station of the Irrigation and Drainage Department, three rivers in Kelantan, namely Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Sungai Golok in Tanah Merah and Sungai Kelantan in Kota Bharu are at a dangerous level as of 8 pm tonight.

Meanwhile, three rivers in Selangor, namely Sungai Buloh in Kuala Selangor, Sungai Klang in Klang and Sungai Selangor in Gombak as well as Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak and Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis are also at danger levels.

The report also mentioned that there were 44 roads closed due to flooding, damaged/collapsed bridges and landslides.

Among the roads affected are Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung, Segamat in Johor, Jalan Pasir Mas-Pohon Tanjong (Kelantan), Jalan Marang-Wakaf Tapai (Terengganu) and Jaslan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang as well as Jalan Bukit Jugra in Selangor. - Bernama