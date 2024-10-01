Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan: 1,765 individuals nabbed, seizures worth RM120m recorded last year

PASIR MAS: The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade detained 1,765 individuals for various cross-border offences under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan, resulting in seizures worth almost RM120 million last year.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the largest contributor to the seized value involved cases under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with an approximate haul of RM40 million and the arrest of 196 individuals.

“We will also emphasise intelligence aspects within each agency to eliminate smuggling and drug distribution activities.

“Kelantan Police take this matter seriously and will continue to collaborate to ensure drug distribution networks along the Malaysia-Thailand border are eradicated at their roots,“ he told reporters after chairing the Border Inter-Agency Meeting here today.

Through Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan, Muhamad Zaki said police detained a total of 645 illegal immigrants, with the majority being Myanmar nationals. -Bernama