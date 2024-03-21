Operating licence still valid, says controversial factory

PETALING JAYA: Despite the Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) announcing that operating licence had been annulled, the factory responsible for the contentious distribution of socks displaying the word ‘Allah’ claims its business remains operational.

Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, in a statement, today, said the company’s representatives were invited informally through WhatsApp on March 19 to meet the council president on March 20.

“During the meeting, we were given a notice accusing us allegedly not complying with the terms of our business license, particularly in relation to with sock packing activities.

“With the same notice, the MPBP gave us a period of 30 days from March 20 to submit a written statement before any decisions are made regarding our license.

“Therefore, our business licence remains valid until the council considers our written statement. Reports suggesting that our license has been revoked are inaccurate,“ it said.

Expressing their appreciation for the support received from its business partners, Xin Jian Chang added that it is now looking for legal assistance to protect their interests.

Xin Jian Chang halted its manufacturing operations until Sunday to guarantee the safety of its employees after top management’s personal addresses were leaked on social media while threats of burning down the factory were made.

Yesterday, the factory issued a public apology by displaying a banner on its factory gate expressing regret following the controversy, admitting its negligence of not properly screening the imported items prior to distribution.

Retail chain KK Mart too has apologised and expressed regret over the incident, saying it had sourced the socks from Xin Jian Chang which is now considering legal action for negligence against its supplier in China.

When contacted by the factory, the supplier said the socks were included in the stock purchased by accident.

The controversy has since prompted outrage, including a number of NGOs calling on Malaysians to boycott KK Mart since March 16.

ALSO READ: Local council revokes Batu Pahat factory license following controversial socks fiasco