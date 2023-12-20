Orang Asli want more streetlights along Gua Musang-Lojing route

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community of the Temiar tribe in the Lojing highlands area is urging the authorities to increase the number of streetlights along the Gua Musang-Lojing route.

Pos Tuel Orang Asli Development and Safety Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Atan Alang, 42, expressed concern that the current number of streetlights along the approximately 80 km route is insufficient to light up the road, which includes several dangerous bends and uneven stretches.

According to Atan, the addition of streetlights would benefit nearly 5,000 Orang Asli residents in the Lojing area, including those in Pos Blau, Pos Brooke, Pos Hendrop, and Pos Tuel. These residents currently face limitations in their outdoor activities, with restrictions typically enforced until 10 pm.

“For us, streetlights are a crucial necessity because we now face threats from wild animals such as tigers and elephants. Moreover, most of the Orang Asli people only walk along this route as they do not have vehicles.

“So, we hope the authorities can increase the number of streetlights on the Gua Musang-Lojing Road because the road is very dark at night, and this can make those who rely only on flashlights for their journey back from fishing or bamboo cutting feel safer,“ he said during an interview at Pos Brooke.

Kampung Sendrod resident, Rasid Akoh, 57, expressed concerns that the dark and quiet surroundings could pose risks to road users, particularly among the Orang Asli community, especially parents who send their children to school and leave home early in the morning.

“The addition of streetlights is necessary for the convenience and safety of users, especially during peak hours or weekends when the Gua Musang-Lojing Road is usually busy with vehicles heading to the highland resorts in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, or to Ipoh, Perak.

“This road also serves as a route for heavy vehicles such as timber trailers, lorries, and buses, so the addition of streetlights is crucial,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim acknowledged the potential risks of the main road for road users, as besides being poorly lit, it is also an area frequented by wild animals.

“I hope that the government, especially the Ministry of Rural and Regionall Development (KKDW), can expedite the addition of streetlights as it did in rural areas by installing more solar-powered lights in accident hotspots including the Gua Musang-Lojing Road,“ he said. -Bernama