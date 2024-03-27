Over 830kg of unsold food, drinks saved from Perlis Ramadan Bazaar

ARAU: A total of 836.65 kilogrammes of unsold food and drinks from the Arau Ramadan Bazaar were salvaged through the MySavefood programme from March 19 to yesterday, according to the Perlis Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).

Its director Shamsuharizal Basir said of the total, 675 kg were unsold drinks, while the remaining 161.65 kg comprised unsold food.

“SWCorp is holding the MySavefood programme in collaboration with GEMA Malaysia Youth Organisation (GEMA), through Hero Kebersihan volunteers, involving lecturers and students of Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP).

“This programme will only be implemented for eight days from March 19 to March 26. Surplus food from the Arau Ramadan Bazar is distributed to the asnaf group,” he said when met by Bernama at the Arau Ramadan Bazaar here last night.

Shamsuharizal said that despite the fact that the programme is only eight days long, Ramadan bazaar traders can reduce waste by planning more effectively before their food.

“The same goes for Ramadan bazaar visitors; they must plan their purchases to prevent food and drink from going to waste,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shamsuharizal highlighted that waste sent to landfills during last year’s Ramadan decreased by 3.7 per cent compared to 2022.

“This demonstrates the effectiveness of SWCorp’s campaign, in partnership with the state government, the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK), and non-governmental organisations...SWCorp hopes that the waste generation will reduce this year as well,” he said.

