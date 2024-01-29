Petrol station owner charged with selling diesel to foreign registered vehicles

JOHOR BAHRU: A petrol station owner was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of selling 500 litres of diesel worth RM1,175 to a bus with a foreign registration number at a petrol station in Kempas Baru, last year.

Soraya Md Tamyes, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

The woman was charged with violating the Prohibition and Control of the Sale of Petrol and Diesel by Retail License Holders for Petrol Station Operators by selling 250 litres of diesel to a bus with foreign registration numbers.

She is charged with committing the offence at a petrol station in Kempas Baru at 11.04 am on May 19, 2023.

She was also charged with committing a similar offence, involving the same amount and to the same bus, at 10.34 am on May 30, 2023.

According to the Prohibition and Control of the Sale of Petrol and Diesel by Retail License Holders for Petrol Station Operators, she is allowed to sell diesel not exceeding 20 litres per transaction to a foreign registered vehicle.

Soraya faced a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by the Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Muhamad Sabiq Muhamad Subri, Soraya was unrepresented. -Bernama