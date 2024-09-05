PH’s campaign proceeding in accordance to the law - Loke

HULU SELANGOR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign activities in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election were carried out in accordance with the law, said DAP secretary general Anthony Loke.

The Minister of Transport denied that there had been abuse of government machinery, and any party who is not satisfied can submit a complaint to the relevant authorities if PH has made mistakes while campaigning.

He said in any election campaign, his party is always committed to respecting the process and the law.

“We run our campaign in an orderly manner according to the law, there is no element of corruption, any party that is not satisfied can make a petition after the by-election.

“I have also told our candidate and team to always follow the regulations,“ he said when met after a goodwill programme with the Minister of Transport at PS Samy Driving Academy here today.

The KKB by-election, which saw a four-cornered contest involving Pang Sock Tao, Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), was held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, from cancer on March 21 .

The Election Commission set this Saturday as the KKB by-election voting day.