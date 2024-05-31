PM Anwar arrives in Labuan for half-day working visit

LABUAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived today for a half-day working visit to Labuan.

The special aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Labuan Airport at 2.09 pm and was accompanied by Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was greeted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Suhaili Abd Rahman, Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman, Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail, LC deputy chairman Simsudin Sidek and government officials.

Anwar is scheduled to attend the Labuan Smart City Proof of Concept (POC) briefing at the Wisma Perbadanan Labuan, visit Labuan Roll-on Roll-off (Ro Ro) Ferry Terminal in the town centre and attend a meet-and-greet session with community leaders before departing to Kuala Lumpur.

This is Anwar’s second visit to Labuan, Malaysia’s international business and financial centre, since he was appointed as Prime Minister in November 2022.