PM hands over donation to family of child due for surgery in China

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today presented a donation to Nur Khayla Azzahra Mohamed Khairul Idhham who is suffering from biliary atresia or damage to the liver since birth.

The 20-month-old girl is scheduled to undergo surgery in China soon.

Anwar, in a Facebook post today, said the donation was delivered by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who met Nur Khayla Azzahra and her family this morning, to help cover their medical expenses and travel to China.

He wished Nur Khayla Azzahra a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.