PM has proved his earnestness in appreciating services of civil servants - Ahmad Zahid

JELEBU: The announcement of a salary increase of more than 13 per cent for civil servants today proves Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s earnestness in appreciating the contributions of public sector workers to the country, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the Prime Minister’s announcement was also a pleasant surprise for civil servants, being among the largest increases in history for the sector in the country.

“It has been a long wait...The Prime Minister has made a surprising decision. We know that the (country’s) financial position has been less than satisfactory so far due to economic factors, but the Prime Minister is very committed to appreciating public servants,“ he told reporters at the Jelebu UMNO Complex in Simpang Pertang.

Earlier, he attended the Jelebu Parliamentary Constituency Hari Raya celebration which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Ahmad Zahid said with the announcement, he hoped that civil servants would be able to increase their productivity in delivering services to the people more efficiently.

Meanwhile, he said the announcement was also apt in conjunction with the Labour Day celebration today, and not ‘election candy’ due to the the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election.

“Today is Labour Day,... whatever the government does there will be various interpretations... but the government is responsible for fulfilling what has been promised to civil servants before this,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced a salary increase of more than 13 per cent for civil servants beginning this December, which is among the highest increments in the country’s history.

He said the increase involved an allocation of more than RM10 billion.