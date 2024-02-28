PM wants Economy Ministry to coordinate JS-SEZ working committee meetings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Economy Ministry has been asked to coordinate meetings at the working committee level to follow up on several proposals related to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this during the Johor State Development Meeting in Putrajaya, which he chaired.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, several ministers, and the chief secretaries of the ministries involved.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, members of the state executive council and relevant state department heads were also present at the meeting.

“The meeting discussed the current progress status of JS-SEZ and the Special Financial Zone (SFZ),” Anwar said in a post shared on his social media platforms today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that various programmes and projects to upgrade infrastructure and public facilities were also discussed during the meeting.

“These include the Senai to Sedenak Expressway, Sedenak to Simpang Renggam, and Senai to Desaru. Flood mitigation plans for the Segamat, Kota Tinggi and Batu Pahat districts. Construction of the Sultanah Aminah 2 hospital and upgrading works for Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

“Proposals for traffic dispersal, traffic management and congestion in Johor Bahru City and the direction of Iskandar Rapid Transit (project), Johor’s water supply involving Sungai Pontian Besar, Sungai Sedili Besar, Sungai Gembut, Air Layang 2 and Sungai Johor,” he said.

The prime minister said all these projects are high-impact initiatives for the people, especially the residents of Johor who will enjoy long-term benefits. -Bernama