Police advise public to refrain from speculating on Akhyar’s robbery case

KUALA TERENGGANU: Kuala Terengganu District police chief, ACP Azli Mohd Noor, advised the public to refrain from speculating about the robbery involving Terengganu FC (TFC) football player, Akhyar Rashid.

He clarified that an extensive investigation is underway, covering both criminal and narcotics angles, aimed at identifying the suspects, who are believed to be more than two individuals.

A special team has been formed for the purpose and two witnesses have been summoned to assist in the investigation, he added.

“We have also reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area where the suspects are believed to have passed through. Therefore, we urge the public not to speculate or spread rumors on social media to avoid disrupting the investigation,“ he said during the handover ceremony for the Terengganu Police Chief at the Terengganu Police Contingent headquarters, here today.

Today, the former director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Operations Implementation Section, Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin, was appointed as the new Terengganu Police Chief, replacing Datuk Mazli Mazlan, who will be transferred to NADMA.

Mohd Khairi stated that he is committed to serving with excellence to maintain peace and uphold the low crime rate in Terengganu.

“I will also utilise my experience from NADMA to manage flood disasters in Terengganu,“ he added.