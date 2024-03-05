TFC winger Akhyar Rashid injured in robbery

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Football Club (TFC) winger, Akhyar Rashid, sustained injuries to his head and leg after being attacked by two robbers at his residence in Icon Residence, here, last night.

Kuala Terengganu District police chief, ACP Azli Mohd Noor, stated that the 25-year-old footballer was attacked when he got out of his car after returning from training at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium around 8.30pm.

He said the victim was struck with an iron rod by two unidentified suspects wearing masks and all-black attire.

“He suffered a four-centimetre gash on the crown of his head, and had to receive four stitches on his head and two stitches on his left leg.

“The suspects fled after taking the victim’s money,“ he said when contacted today, adding that police are tracking down the suspects.

Azli said Akhyar was allowed to return home after receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Meanwhile, TFC chief executive officer, Mohd Sabri Abas appealed to the public to refrain from speculating on the robbery.

“We take this incident seriously. However, we urge the public, especially football fans, not to engage in wild speculation to avoid disrupting the authorities’ investigation,“ he said in a statement on TFC’s official Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sabri also called on supporters to pray for Akhyar’s swift recovery to enable him to return to action.

Akhyar, originally from Kedah, was loaned by Johor Darul Ta’zim to TFC this season to assist the team in navigating the Malaysian League.

