Police report against ‘Bozz Jebat’ lodged for insulting Sarawak Premier

KUCHING: A political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, John Nyigor today lodged a police report against an individual who goes by the name “Bozz Jebat” for allegedly insulting state Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the report was lodged at the Satok police station after a four-minute video circulated on TikTok and later uploaded on Facebook in which the person insulted and belittled the Premier.

“The person in the video also claimed that Sarawak is not part of Malaysia.

“Such remarks cause unease among the people of Peninsular Malaysia and we want this matter to stop,“ he told reporters today.

John expressed concern over the possible impact to national harmony due to the person’s irresponsible actions and called for swift and decisive action.

In the viral video, Bozz Jebat expressed his dissatisfaction with the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, labelling him arrogant and selfish.

He also questioned the selection of Tiong as minister, as if there were no qualified candidates for the minister’s portfolio. -Bernama