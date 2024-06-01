Police: Three arrested for trespassing into Selangor MB's official residence

SHAH ALAM: Police confirmed arresting three men for allegedly trespassing at the official residence of the Selangor Menteri Besar.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim (pix), when contacted by Bernama, said the suspects were arrested yesterday and the police were in the process of getting an order to remand them.

Yesterday, a 29-second video went viral on social media showing three individuals believed to be trespassing at the Selangor Menteri Besar's official residence in Section 7 here.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in a post on the X application, stated that a journalist was among the three suspects arrested by the police. -Bernama