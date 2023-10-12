Rain expected in Terengganu, Pahang, Johor coastal areas until Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: Wind concentration on the east coast of the Peninsula and west of Sarawak until Thursday (Dec 14) may increase humidity, bringing potential rain to the coastal areas of Terengganu, Pahang and Johor, especially in the morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said in the west of Sarawak, rain is expected to occur in the late afternoon till night, possibly continuing into the early morning.

MetMalaysia informed thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in other states in the afternoon until late in the night.

The public is advised to stay updated through www.met.gov.my, MET Malaysia’s official social media, and the myCuaca application for the latest and accurate information. - Bernama