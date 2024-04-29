Selangor police: KKB by-election campaign running smoothly

SHAH ALAM: The by-election campaign for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state seat which entered its third day today went smoothly and no untoward incidents were reported so far.

Selangor police deputy chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi (pix) said police will however continue to monitor campaign activities of the competing candidates to ensure that the situation remains until the end of the by-election.

“So far the campaign is going smoothly and well... there were no commotions. The contestants also apply for permits properly before holding campaign talks.

“We hope this situation remains and those who are contesting continue to campaign prudently, professionally and not cause hardship to the public,“ he said when met by reporters at the Officers’ Mess at the Selangor police contingent headquarters, here today.

Last Wednesday, Sasikala Devi said for the by-election, a total of 642 officers and policemen were deployed to ensure smooth running.

In the meantime, he also reminded the candidates and the machinery of the competing political parties to campaign prudently and not to touch on matters that could disturb public order, including 3R issues which is race, religion and royalty.

The KKB by-election is seeing a four-cornered contest involving former press secretary to Housing and Local Government Minister Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), acting head of Hulu Selangor Bersatu Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

It was held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission set May 11 as polling day with early voting day on May 7.