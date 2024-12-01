Slight drop in number of flood victims in Johor, Pahang this morning - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang dropped slightly to 5,800 people at 45 relief centres (PPS) as of 6 am today, compared to 5,897 people last night.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the number of flood victims in Johor dropped to 5,020 people compared to 5,117 people last night.

The victims, involving 1,397 families are still at 36 PPS in six districts in the state, with Kota Tinggi recording the highest number, at 4,135 people in 24 PPS, followed by Kluang (350 victims), Johor Bahru (336 victims) and Segamat (95 victims) at three PPS in each of the district, while in Batu Pahat, there are 87 victims at two PPS and in Pontian (17 victims) at one PPS.

In Pahang, a total of 780 victims are still seeking shelter at nine PPS in three districts, namely five PPS with 191 victims in Rompin, three PPS in Pekan (564 victims) and one PPS in Maran (25 victims).

Meanwhile, two rivers in Johor still recorded a dangerous level, namely Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and dan Sungai Endau in Kluang.

In Pahang, Sungai Pahang at Pekan, Bera, and Maran, as well as Sungai Rompin still record a dangerous level, and also Sungai Arau in Perlis and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu.

The report also stated that 61 roads are still closed due to flood, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu, Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor and Jalan Pekan Sehari Kampung Awah in Maran, Pahang.–Bernama