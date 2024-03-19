Steps to reduce impact of hot weather on padi planting among focus of parliament Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The immediate and longterm measures to minimise the effects of hot and dry weather conditions on padi planting activities, especially in Sabah, are among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) will pose the question to the Agriculture and Food Security Minister during the Minister’s Question Time.

Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) will inquire about the steps taken by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to ensure the well-being of social workers in the country and the status of the consultation process on the Social Work Profession Bill.

Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) will ask the Human Resources Minister about the timeline for the relevant parties to take action against employers for negligence, particularly concerning issues like delayed salary payments and failure to make Employees Provident Fund contributions for workers, upon receiving complaints from affected employees.

There will also be a question from Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) to the Prime Minister regarding the mechanism implemented by the government to shorten the waiting time for Malaysians to perform the haj.

In the same session, Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) will ask the Communications Minister about whether the government plans to require all social media platform service providers in the country to register with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, while also seeking clarification on how this measure will not restrict media freedom.

Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) is expected to ask the Defence Minister about the acquisition of 18 Fighter Lead-In Trainer-Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT/LCA) FA-50 worth RM4.08 billion for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Sabri Azit (PN-Jerai) will ask the Transport Minister to state the statistics of speed limit violations captured by speed trap cameras nationwide and whether the government plans to increase the speed limit to 120 km/h.

The sitting will then continue with the winding-up session for the debate on the Jurisdictional Immunities of Foreign States Bill 2023.

Also listed are the tabling of the Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment) Bill 2024 for its first reading and the tabling of the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill 2024 and the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 for their second reading.

The First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament will last for 19 days until March 27. - Bernama