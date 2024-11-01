Steven Sim - HR Ministry committed to improving foreign workers’ management

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources is committed to speeding up improvements in the management and coordination aspects of policies involving foreign workers, to ensure they are more effective.

Its Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, said that the matter would be decided at a meeting with the Home Ministry on Jan 16.

“The role of the Human Resources Ministry is very clear, and has been confirmed by the Home Ministry, to control or manage the statistics of the number of foreign workers allowed in the country, as well as the issues of employment, residence and the rights of foreign workers,” he said.

He said this to reporters after making his maiden working visit to Wisma Cuepac here and meeting with the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) today.

At today’s meeting, Sim said that among the things that will be detailed in the joint meeting with the Home Ministry next week are efforts to improve any gaps and coordinate the policies of the two ministries, so that the issue of foreign workers is better managed.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reportedly said that a meeting with the Human Resources Ministry will be held on Jan 16, to work on a formula for the management of foreign workers for more effective implementation.

Commenting on the claims that more than 500,000 foreign workers might be abandoned and left jobless in the country, Sim said that the ministry took an open stance on claims by the National Association of Private Employment Agencies Malaysia (PAPSMA).

“I urge the relevant parties to make an official report so that we can take action (regarding the claims),” he said commenting on the claims by PAPSMA secretary-general Dr Sukumaran Nair.

Meanwhile, Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said that the visit today reflected the Human Resources Minister’s principle and determination to always be with the workers.–Bernama