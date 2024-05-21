Struggling family of three riding motorcycle with baby on breathing aid gets PM’s attention

PETALING JAYA: A family riding a motorcycle, with the mother carrying their baby equipped with a breathing aid, has caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Taking to Facebook, Anwar’s political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, has asked the public for information on the family so they can be contacted and assisted.

“This has caught Anwar’s attention and, God willing, we will help this family to improve their daily lives,“ the post read.

The viral photo depicts the husband driving the motorcycle while his wife holds their baby who requires a portable breathing apparatus.

According to a Facebook account holder Arena Motor who shared the details, the family lacks a car and relies on the motorcycle to transport their child in need of respiratory support to and from the hospital.

It is understood that the couple, believed to be from Taman Kota Nelayan in Kedah, faces financial difficulties with the husband simply known as Azlan working as a fisherman earning daily wages.