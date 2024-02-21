Syariah Prosecution Dept to be established to strengthen Syariah legal ecosystem

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Syariah Prosecution Department (JPSM) will be established to further strengthen the Syariah legal ecosystem in the country, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the matter was being discussed by the relevant quarters at all levels.

“We want to establish the JPSM and it is currently in the discussion stage. It will be realised to strengthen Syariah legal ecosystem,“ he said when met by reporters after a meeting with about 30 Muslim women’s non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here today.

He said the government is committed to implementing Syariah laws in a systematic and orderly manner, including through the proposed amendments of the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Bill 355).

“Not only Bill 355 but also other bills such as the Mufti Bill, the amendment to the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993 (Act 505) and several more,“ he said.

Zulkifli said the initiative to establish the Malaysian Syariah Judicial Academy (AKSM) is also the government’s commitment to enhancing knowledge, skills and capacity in the Syariah Court.

“The empowerment of Syariah law has been implemented and it’s being done systematically and orderly,“ he said.

Last Sunday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the engagement sessions for the proposed amendment of the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (RUU 355) are about to be concluded, with the forthcoming report scheduled for presentation to the Cabinet before its anticipated tabling in Parliament later this year.

Regarding the meeting with women’s NGOs today, Zulkifli said the YADIM Muslim Women’s Council (MAWIM) will be the patron of the Muslim women’s movement to carry out activities with the government. -Bernama