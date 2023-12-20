Taarana’s celebration helps to foster ties between educators and parents

PETALING JAYA: The Taarana School for special education needs held its family day and Christmas celebration on Dec 9, bringing holiday cheer and emphasising the school’s value on its neurodiverse students and their families.

The year’s culminating event for the children further solidified the collaborative relationship between Taarana’s educators and parents.

This cooperation plays a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless application of the knowledge and skills acquired at Taarana within the home environment, creating a more integrated and supportive learning experience for the children.

The festive ambience at the school was heightened by various station games designed to infuse an extra layer of fun and interaction into the occasion.

The families seamlessly transitioned from one station to the next, engaging in various entertaining and prize-winning activities such as challenges, puzzles and other interactive games.

The festive atmosphere prevailed as the children danced to lively songs, and a group of carollers delighted the crowd with Christmas melodies. To heighten the sense of connection and goodwill among the children, Santa Claus then presented them with gifts, culminating in a joyous and memorable experience for all.

Taarana principal Dr Sunitha Sivakumaran expressed her appreciation for the efforts that made the event successful. “Our family day and Christmas celebration reflects the strong community we have built at Taarana,” she said.

“Thank you, parents, for your cooperation over the past year. We eagerly anticipate continuing to work closely with you on your children’s educational journey in the coming year.”

Taarana, which means “awakening” in Sanskrit, was established in 2011 by RYTHM Foundation, the heart of social impact for the QI Group of Companies. The school addresses the urgent need for resources and support for children with developmental disabilities and their families.

“Today’s celebration is a testament to the core values that underpin RYTHM Foundation’s commitment to fostering social transformation through education,” said foundation head Santhi Periasamy.

“This event not only marks a joyful moment for the students and their families but also signifies the efforts invested in providing a holistic and supportive educational experience.”

A critical mission of RYTHM Foundation is to raise awareness of the importance of special needs education. The foundation also advocates social inclusion to reduce the stigma associated with children with developmental challenges.

Taarana School seeks to unlock every neurodiverse child’s ability through a personalised curriculum to empower them to become independent and contributing members of society, so they may face the future with conviction and confidence.