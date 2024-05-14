Tanker carrying used cooking oil crashes, thousands of litres spilt along KL-Karak highway

PETALING JAYA: Several thousand litres of used cooking oil were spilt along KM36.8 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway after a tanker carrying it crashed near Genting Sempah yesterday.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the police received a report of the incident at around 9pm yesterday.

“Investigations revealed that the incident occurred around 2pm when the 50-year-old driver was heading towards Port Klang from Kuantan.

“Heavy rain in the area caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and slam into the road barrier,” he said in a statement, today.

The driver, he said, did not sustain any injuries and was being investigated under Rule 10 of Road Traffic Rules 1959 LN 166 59 for failure “to exercise due control over the movements of the vehicle”

He also urged members of the public with information about the incident to come forward to aid the investigation by contacting the Traffic Investigation Officer, Inspector Suharman Che Musa at 019-6751727 or the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD) operations room at 03-61262222.