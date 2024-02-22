Tengku Permaisuri Selangor attends hijab fashion award

PETALING JAYA: Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today attended the Hijab Fashion Award 2024 at the Hotel One World here.

Her Royal Highness, who arrived at the venue at 8.17 pm, was accompanied by the Selangor Menteri Besar’s wife Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad.

Kiffy Razak, the managing editor of Nona, Hijabista and Mingguan Wanita, said the programme was to honour women for their success in hijab fashion and for changing the landscape of the modest fashion industry in the country.

“Our aim is to give recognition to women entrepreneurs who have contributed immensely in shaping and developing the hijab fashion industry as well as inspiring future generations to chase their dreams in this field,” Kiffy said at the function.

A total of 13 people received awards at the event, including influencer Muabellaz, who won in the Hijabista Influencer category, Didiyana Ehsan (Hijabista Styling), Rozita Che Wan (Hijabista Most Glam), Noor Kumalasari (Hijabista Legend), Vivy Yusof (Hijabista Achievement) and Maryam You Narae (Hijabista Inspirational).

Leeyanarahman was conferred the Hijabista Fashion Brand Award in recognition of the success of the brand’s founder and entrepreneur Nur Liyana Abdul Rahman in building a fashion empire and sparking an industry revolution and phenomenon among hijab fashion enthusiasts.

The event was spiced up with a fashion show featuring the Leeyanarahman brand and designer Datuk Radzuan Radziwill’s collection for Hari Raya in April. -Bernama