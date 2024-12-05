Terengganu Customs seize almost RM1 million worth of products as of April

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Royal Customs Department (Customs) seized various smuggled products worth RM947,651.54 in Terengganu from January to April this year.

Terengganu Customs director Mohd Nadzri Ariffin said the seizures involved 10 cases with a tax value of over RM2.7 million, adding that the latest seizure involved cigarettes worth RM231,000 with an estimated tax value of RM1.69 million.

“Besides smuggled cigarettes, this year’s seizures include vehicles, fireworks and imported batik sarong cloth.

“The batik sarong cloth is subject to an import ban that requires approval from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI),” he said during a media conference at the Panji Alam Enforcement Division office here today.

Mohd Nadzri also urged the public to assist in channeling information to the Customs Department to help them curb smuggling of contraband into the country.