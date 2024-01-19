The title of ‘Datuk’ of the former J-Kom DG was withdrawn

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, has removed the “Datuk” title from Agus Yusoff, the former director-general of the community communications department (J-Kom). Kelantan state secretary Nazran Muhammad confirmed the revocation, effective December 2, 2023.

“(The matter) is as gazetted,” Nazran was quoted as saying.

Screenshots of the gazette became widespread in the past few days. Although it was published on December 28, the gazette mentioned that the “Datuk” title was withdrawn starting from December 2.

Agus stepped down as J-Kom director-general last November following the emergence of a viral video allegedly depicting an inappropriate conversation between him and J-Kom officer Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani.

Agus, a former academic, claimed at a press conference the video clip was fake and doctored by irresponsible parties.