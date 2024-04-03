Transport Ministry: Evaluation of KL-Singapore HSR Concept Proposals to take two months

KUALA LUMPUR: The evaluation of the seven Concept Proposals that have been received from firms/consortiums interested in the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore (KL-Singapore) High Speed ​​Rail (HSR) project is expected to take two months to complete.

The Transport Ministry said MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) is still evaluating the Concept Proposals that have been received and the results of the evaluation will be taken up for government approval to shortlist the consortia for the next process, the Request for Proposal (RFP).

Through a reply published on the Parliament’s website today, the ministry said MyHSR Corp has been given the responsibility to carry out the Request for Information (RFI) process which ended on Jan 15.

It was replying to a question from Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) who wanted to know if the government would guarantee the loan for the project estimated to cost RM100 billion.

The Transport Ministry said all interested firms/consortiums have been informed that the government will not provide any loan guarantee for this project.

The government intends for this project to be implemented through Private Fund Investment (PFI) and without any injection of government funds.

Responding to a question from Captain Azahari Hasan (PN-Padang Rengas) regarding the details of the construction of the five Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) stations that would be resumed, the ministry said the costing details have not yet been finalised.

He said the government is still fine-tuning the project which was cancelled earlier.

An additional allocation of RM 4.7 billion for the purpose of restoring the scope of the LRT3 project was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2024.