Tunku Mahkota Ismail grants audience to Azam Baki in KL

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail granted an audience to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, in Kuala Lumpur, yesterday evening.

It was learnt that the meeting lasted an hour.

The matter was announced in a brief post on the official Facebook page of Tunku Mahkota Ismail tonight.

The Regent of Johor is now in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the proclamation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow morning for five years.

His Majesty is scheduled to leave Istana Bukit Serene here at 7.45 am for Royal Hangar at Senai International Airport (LTAS) before leaving for Subang Air Base.–Bernama