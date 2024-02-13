Two directors of company offering Umrah packages charged in court

KOTA BHARU: Two directors of a company offering Umrah packages faced 51 charges of fraud at the Magistrates Court here today after failure to abide by a Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia (TTPM) decision to award claims amounting to RM503,221 to 17 prospective Haj pilgrims.

The two directors of Emraz Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, husband and wife couple, Datuk Zulkarnain Endut, 43, and Datin Mazuin Mustafa, 43, however pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in front of magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri.

Zulkarnain and Mazuin were accused of the offences at the TTPM office in Kota Bharu from April to September 2023.

The couple were charged under Section 117(1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999, which carries a fine of up to RM10,000 and a jail term of up to two years or both upon conviction.

The prosecution led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Raya Mohd Sophian Zakaria urged to court to set bail for Zulkarnain and Mazuin at RM102,000 each but magistrate Ahmad Syafiq set bail at RM10,200 and ordered the couple to report to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry office in Putrajaya every month.

The court set March 11 for mention and to submit documents.–Bernama