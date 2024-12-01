Two teenage brothers held for vandalising, stealing Federal Judge's car emblem

KUALA LUMPUR: Two teenage brothers have been arrested for stealing a Federal Court judge’s car emblem and registration plate while damaging the car with a sharp object.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the suspects were detained on Monday (Jan 8) after receiving a police report from the judge’s 30-year-old driver on the theft at Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa Dua after realising the damage to the car on Sunday.

According to him, checks on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras revealed that the two 15-year-old boys, had used a stone to vandalise the car and also intentionally broke the emblem off from the car on their way home after playing at a nearby football field.

“Investigations found that one of the brothers had pulled the emblem to give it as a birthday gift to an older brother.

“The duo were arrested at their house in Batu Caves, Selangor and released on police bail after their statements taken. The brothers had no prior criminal records,” he said at a press conference here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, two men suspected of being involved in ATM robberies in Kuala Lumpur and Perak were arrested at their homes in Perak and Pahang on Jan 4 and 6, respectively.

“The arrests were made after the police received a report of a 30-year-old man who was robbed and injured at a bank ATM in Kepong on Dec 28.

“Police have managed to solve six and 28 cases of assault during thefts in Kuala Lumpur and Perak respectively. Both suspects have been active in criminal activities since 2020,” he said. -Bernama