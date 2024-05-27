Two trees uprooted in Old Klang Road, triggers fresh concerns

PETALING JAYA: Two tree were uprooted in Old Klang Road, near here, triggering more safety concerns amongst motorists and pedestrians alike.

The latest incident comes amidst growing concerns over more instances of uprooted trees within the KL/PJ vicinity recently due to stormy weather.

The first incident involved a tree collapsing along Old Klang Road, blocking the lane in front of an Ambank branch.

The Kuala Lumpur Command & Control Centre (KLCCC) reported the incident on Twitter earlier today.

Emergency services responded quickly, with both the Fire and Rescue Department and the police arriving at the scene to manage the situation.

In a separate incident, another tree toppled in Taman Sri Sentosa, also located near Old Klang Road.

Images circulating online show Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) workers clearing the fallen tree, suggesting minimal disruption in that area.