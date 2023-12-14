Wholesaler, directors charged with selling subsidised diesel to unlicensed company

IPOH: A diesel wholesale company and two of its directors were charged in the Sessions Court here today for selling controlled items to an unlicensed company last year.

The company, Chin Kok Keong Trading, as a wholesale licence holder, was charged with selling controlled items to K2 Bitumen Sdn Bhd, which did not have a valid licence or written approval from the Supply Controller in Tungzen Industrial Park, Kampung Kepayang, Batu Gajah, between 8 am and 5 pm on Dec 28, 2022.

Its director, Chin Kah Hei (pix), 29, representing the company, however, claimed trial after the charge was read out before Judge Azizah Ahmad.

The charge was framed under Regulation 9(2) of the Control of Supplies (Supply Card) Regulations 1974, which provides a maximum fine of RM2 million and for a second offence or a repeat offence not exceeding RM5 million if convicted.

At the same court, Chin and another company’s director Chin Kok Keong, 59, pleaded not guilty for selling 10,950 litres of diesel to K2 Bitumen Sdn Bhd at the same place and time.

The charge was framed under the same law and read together with Section 22 (4) and can be punished under Section 22 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

If convicted, they could be fined a maximum of RM1 million or jailed for not more than three years or both, and for a second offence or a repeat offence a maximum fine of RM3 million or a maximum imprisonment of five years or both.

The court fixed Feb 22 for case mention and submission of documents.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living prosecuting officer Hasyutantee Khalil prosecuted while lawyer Teo Chin Cheong represented both directors. -Bernama