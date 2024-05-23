Wild party at resort in Terengganu, owner issued compound of RM25,000

KUALA TERENGGANU: An owner of a resort on Pulau Lang Tengah in Kuala Nerus, has been issued a compound of RM25,000 for organising a wild party at the premises.

Terengganu Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the compound was issued for violating Section 6(1) of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 2002.

Although it was a private party and only for guests at the resort, it is a violation of the law, he said when met after a meeting with the owner and management of Summer Bay Resort at Wisma Darul Iman today.

He was it was also found that no permit was obtained from the local authority or the police to hold the event,

Following the incident, Razali, who is Kijal Assemblyman, said the state government would step up monitoring of resorts to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations by their owners.

“We will also review the state’s entertainment enactment to raise the compound rate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Summer Bay Resort executive chairman Datuk Chong Fah Ming apologised to the state government and the people of Terengganu for the furor caused.

Several photos and posters supposedly of a “wild party” organised at the resort went viral on social media a few days ago.

The “Aloha Party” was allegedly held last May 20 and featured women in beachwear dancing.