10 suspended Bersatu divisions allowed to meet in December - Hamzah

LARUT: All 10 divisions of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which were suspended earlier were allowed to hold their annual meetings and elect the party’s leadership in December.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the branches of the divisions concerned can also hold their meetings from November 7.

“As for the election at the divisional level, which will be held in December, we are not suspending it forever, we are just postponing it to avoid unwanted things happening involving the entire election later,“ he said in a press conference here today.

He said this after officiating the Larut Bersatu Division meeting at Sungai Bayor Multipurpose Hall near here today.

Earlier, Bersatu’s Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman, Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi confirmed that 10 division committees of the party were suspended and could not convene in the party’s election taking place today.

The situation resulted in members in the 10 divisions not being able to vote for three vice presidents and 20 Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) members.

The ten divisions are Jasin, Tapah, Teluk Intan, Machang, Bukit Mertajam, Bukit Bendera, Tanjong, Cameron Highlands including Hulu Langat and Kota Melaka which received a notification through a letter dated Oct 31.