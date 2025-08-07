1,000 B40 students in Kelantan get free motorcycle licences

KOTA BHARU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is enhancing ties with public universities through the MyLesen B2 initiative to assist B40 students in securing valid motorcycle licences.

JPJ Deputy Director-General Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi stated the programme, launched in February, reduces financial strain on low-income students while boosting road safety awareness.

“In Kelantan, 1,000 students from seven public institutions received free Class B2 licences in the first phase,“ he said.

The second phase, running from August to November, offers 650 slots for Kelantan students as part of a nationwide 10,000 allocation.

Jazmanie spoke during the licence handover ceremony at Politeknik Kota Bharu, involving institutions like Politeknik Jeli and GiatMARA Kelantan.

Nationally, 15,000 slots were available in the programme’s initial phase.

Separately, JPJ recorded 1,415 seatbelt violations among express and tour bus occupants under Ops Tali Pinggang since July.

“Kelantan accounted for 244 of these cases,“ Jazmanie added, stressing ongoing enforcement to improve road safety. - Bernama