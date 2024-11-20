11-day tour strengthens ties, showcases Malaysia’s ‘shine’ on global stage - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described his recent visits to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Brazil as a step towards restoring Malaysia’s prominence on the global stage.

In a Facebook post upon his return today, Anwar reflected on the significance of the 11-day tour that began on Nov 9, highlighting Malaysia’s confident yet humble stride forward.

The visits, which included official invitations and discussions with leaders from 19 countries, enhanced global partnerships and opened new opportunities to boost the prosperity of the nation and its people amid the uncertainties of the global geopolitical landscape.

“Through various official meetings and dialogues, the focus was on strengthening collaboration in investment, trade and initiatives that bring tangible benefits to the people, and within the ASEAN community in general,” he said.

“The most meaningful outcome was not merely the agreements signed but the spirit of collaboration and respect for Malaysia as a nation committed to humanity, justice, excellence and inclusivity,” he said.

In the same post, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, shared his upcoming engagements.

He will welcome a visit by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam tomorrow before heading to South Korea on Sunday to explore new economic opportunities and further enhance bilateral ties.

“My team and I are also preparing to host several key leaders from different countries for official visits this December, Insya-Allah,” he said.

The prime minister urged Malaysians to pray for the success of these efforts, expressing hope that they would lay the foundation for a brighter future for the nation.

“The MADANI Government and I remain committed to listening, serving and elevating the dignity of the people and the nation on the global stage,” he said.