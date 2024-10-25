PETALING JAYA: An 11-year-old student was injured after a car driver, suspected to be intoxicated, hit the victim while he was crossing the road in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan Port Dickson.

Sinar Harian reported that the incident took place at 7.10am on Monday (October 24).

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Maslan Udin confirmed that the 28-year-old driver, heading to Teluk Kemang from Port Dickson, ran the red light during the incident.

As a result, the student sustained a “broken right thumb” and was “bleeding on his arms and legs”, as quoted.

Police have since arrested the suspect and have found his alcohol level readings to be at 230 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

ALSO READ: Female pedestrian loses left foot after being dragged by motorcyclist

“The suspect has been remanded from Thursday until Sunday for further investigation,” Maslan was quoted as saying.

The case will be investigated under Section 44(1A) of the Road Transport Act 1987 where upon conviction, offenders can be jailed for a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 10 years as well as fined no less than RM30,000 and not exceeding RM50,000.

A viral post of the incident showed a blue Perodua Myvi beating the red light at a pedestrian crossing opposite the primary school in Port Dickson.

In the dashcam footage of the incident, it was shown that the Myvi hit the young student at the side and then stopping abruptly after that, stepping out of his vehicle.

The student was seen to be in pain, clutching his hand.

ALSO READ: Hazardous signboard near Kepong MRT removed after pedestrians suffer multiple injuries