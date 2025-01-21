12-year-old boy, parents called by police over objects on road

SEMPORNA: A 12-year-old boy and his parents were called by the police over complaints about hazardous objects on the road at KM 20, Jalan Semporna-Tawau here last Sunday (Jan 19).

Semporna District Police Chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said investigations revealed the boy had placed objects such as stones, sticks, and nails on the road purely for fun.

“The parents and the boy were called to the police station and given advice. Parents need to supervise their children because such an action endangers road users and could be the cause of accidents in the area,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohd Sabri, a motorist on the way to Tawau Airport reported the presence of these hazardous objects around 7.30 am, suspecting they had been deliberately placed by irresponsible individuals.

“The complainant, along with several others, including the driver of a passing tourist bus, stopped at the scene to remove the objects and prevent any potential incidents,“ he added.

A video circulating on social media showed road users encountering large stones, sticks, and nails scattered on the road, which raised public concern.