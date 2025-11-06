IPOH: Police found 123.2 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine and ketamine worth RM4,667,850 in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) abandoned on the roadside near Taman Pulai Savanna water treatment plant, Gerik, on June 6.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the drugs were found in a Honda HRV after receiving a public complaint at about 1 am.

“The discovery of these two types of drugs is also among the biggest seizures made by the Perak police this year.

“From an inspection, the police found 80 transparent plastic packets suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 82.8 kg and 39 transparent packets of ketamine weighing 40.4 kg,“ he said at a press conference at the Perak police contingent headquarters (IPK), here, today.

However, he stated that the police did not locate the driver or passenger, and the vehicle was identified as a clone car based on an examination of the engine number.

Noor Hisam said the drugs seized were believed to be for the local market and were estimated to be used by 350,000 drug addicts.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.