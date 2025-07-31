KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is positioning itself as a regional leader in the digital economy and green technology by 2030, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced while tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in Parliament.

The plan, themed “Redesigning Development,“ sets a five-year roadmap (2026–2030) to drive innovation, AI adoption, and sustainable growth.

Anwar highlighted the National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan 2030 as a key driver for Malaysia’s AI ecosystem.

“Generative AI is now within reach, and we are seizing this opportunity to strengthen economic competitiveness,“ he said. The plan prioritizes local technological innovations, data analytics, and government digital systems under the “Made by Malaysia” approach.

To support digital transformation, Malaysia aims for 98% 5G coverage in populated and industrial areas by 2030, alongside nurturing 5,000 new digital entrepreneurs. A digital trust framework and national data security strategy will also be introduced, including quantum communication technologies and a Data Commission.

The Prime Minister emphasized cross-sector collaboration, AI literacy in schools, and boosting intellectual property development.

“This ensures our innovation ecosystem grows comprehensively, delivering long-term economic returns,“ he said. - Bernama