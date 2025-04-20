136 stranded after bridge collapse in Sungkai

IPOH: A total of 136 people, including 81 polytechnic students, were stranded today after the collapse of a bridge to Kampung Tisong, which cut off access to Sungai Klah Hot Spring Park, Kampung Tisong, and the Buyong Mas Sanctuary Camp Site in Sungai Klah, Sungkai.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a report on the incident at 10.46 am.

“The stranded individuals include 81 students from Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah, Behrang, and 10 staff of the Buyong Mas Sanctuary Camp Site. The remaining 45 individuals comprise 17 families, who were stranded at the Sungai Klah Hot Spring.

“JBPM will also work with other agencies to evacuate all the victims using an alternative route today,” he said in a statement.