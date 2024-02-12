KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan and Terengganu has slightly decreased, bringing the total number of evacuees in nine flood-hit states to 138,052 as at 8 am today, compared to 140,896 last night.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 85,778 from 26,781 families this morning, from 88,742 from 27,661 families last night. All of them are being housed at 251 relief centres.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, Pasir Mas remained the district with the highest number of evacuees, at 29,361, followed by Tumpat (18,791), Kota Bharu (7,659), Pasir Puteh (10,743), and Kuala Krai (5,392), Bachok (6,099), Machang (5,016), Tanah Merah (2,636), and Jeli (81).

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees dropped to 39,865 from 10,703 families this morning from 40,604 from 10,932 families last night.

According to the latest data from the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT), the number of active relief centres in eight districts had reduced from 283 to 271.

ALSO READ: Floods: Death toll rises to six, number of victims nationwide declines

The districts are Besut, which still has the highest number of evacuees, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Setiu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun, and Kuala Nerus.

In Negeri Sembilan, the Info Bencana portal reported that the number of flood evacuees at eight relief centres in Kuala Pilah, Tampin, and Jempol had dropped to 1,139 from 297 families as at 8 am.

The five centres in Tampin, two in Jempol, and one in Kuala Pilah, are housing 780 adults, 344 children, and 15 infants.

In Perlis, state Civil Defence Department (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the number of flood evacuees dropped to 68 as at 8 am from 69 last night and all of them were being housed at SK Arau in Arau.

However, in Perak, District Disaster Management Committee spokesperson reported a sharp increase in the number of flood evacuees in five districts this morning, namely 590 people from 177 families, compared to 130 people from 36 families last night.

ALSO READ: 37 teachers brave through floods to deliver SPM papers

The evacuees were being housed at nine relief centres in Kinta (430), Kampar (61), Hilir Perak (52), and Larut, Matang, and Selama (47).

In Johor, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the number of flood evacuees rose to 803 people from 226 families, compared to 728 last night and they were being housed at 17 centres in Segamat district.

“Centres still in operation include the Balai Raya Kampung Bukit Tunggal, Balai Raya Kampung Jabi, Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek, Balai Raya Kampung Awat, Balai Islam Kampung Gubah, Balai Raya Kampung Pudu, Kampung Pogoh Tengah, and Balai Raya Kampung Padang Kiambang.

“Others are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Spang Loi, Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya, Balai Raya Kampung Sanglang, Dewan Kampung Tandong, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Balai Badang, Surau Lubok Lanjut, Kampung Orang Asli Puting, and Sekolah Agama Buloh Kasap,“ he said in a statement.

In Kedah, the number of flood evacuees rose to 8,051 from 2,449 families this morning from 7,954 from 2,398 families last night.

ALSO READ: 281 locations nationwide affected by disasters, highest incidents in Terengganu

Kedah APM deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said that all victims from six districts were being housed at 49 relief centres.

“Kota Setar still has the highest number of evacuees, at 3,858 from 1,158 families, followed by Kubang Pasu (2,431 people from 764 families), Sik (695 people from 211 families), Pokok Sena (596 people from 178 families), Padang Terap (441 people from 127 families), and Baling (30 people from 11 families),“ he said.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees in Raub, Jerantut, and Lipis rose to 1,517 from 502 families as of 8 am, compared to 1,230 last night.

A total of 26 relief centres have been opened across the state, with Raub continuing to record the highest number of evacuees at 1,373, followed by Jerantut (105) and Lipis (39 from four families).

In Melaka, the State Disaster Management Committee reported that the number of evacuees in Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah, and Jasin remained at 241 from 58 families.