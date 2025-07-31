13MP: Govt standardises wages, protects gig workers

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of 13MP at the parliament, today. - Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA: The government will move to standardise wages across sectors and improve social protection for all categories of workers, including those in the gig economy, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced in Parliament.

As part of the broader 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), the minimum wage rate will be extended to cover graduates and semi-skilled workers, including those classified under Malaysia’s Standard Classification of Occupations (MASCO) Code 8 and above.

“The aim is to ensure workers are paid salaries that reflect their skills and qualifications,” Anwar said.

To support this shift, the National Wages Consultative Council will be strengthened, while the e-MASCO portal will be upgraded into a more transparent and responsive wage monitoring system.

Employers—especially government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs)—are encouraged to offer fair and decent pay.

The government is also expanding social insurance coverage through the upcoming Non-Work-Related Accident Scheme, which will provide protection for workers even outside of working hours.

In addition, a new legislative framework under the Digital Economy initiative will ensure that gig economy workers are not excluded from basic social protection.

These initiatives reflect the government’s aim to build a more equitable labour market and reduce exploitation in both traditional and emerging job sectors.