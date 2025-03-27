SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has so far culled only 14,000 pigs of various categories suspected of being infected with African Swine Fever (ASF).

Its director Dr Hassuzana Khalil said the culling was carried out using carbon dioxide gas and the carcasses were buried on pig farms in accordance with established guidelines.

She said so far, 58 farms in Sepang and Kuala Langat have been affected by ASF and were issued disposal orders under Section 19 of the Animals Act 1953 (Act 647) to control the spread of the disease.

“The culling process at infected farms is costly and requires a large workforce, involving cooperation from other state DVS offices and the Veterinary Services Headquarters in Putrajaya,” she said in a statement.

She was responding to State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim’s statement earlier today that some 76,000 pigs infected with ASF in 57 farms around Kuala Langat and Sepang have been culled by Selangor DVS last week.

Hassuzana also said that pigs from 52 ASF-negative farms are permitted for slaughter at licensed abattoirs, subject to strict Selangor DVS regulations.

“Among the conditions imposed is strict compliance with designated transport routes, ensuring that pig transport vehicles only travel to licensed abattoirs.

Selangor DVS has also opened seven investigation papers under Sections 34 and 36 of the Animals Act 1953 following Op ASF, an operation conducted in outbreak areas.

Hassuzana warned that Selangor’s pig farms are at high risk (Category 3) due to inadequate biosecurity measures and their close proximity (0.5 to 1 km apart), increasing the likelihood of ASF transmission.

“It is expected that ASF infections will continue since there is currently no available vaccine for the disease,” she added.

To mitigate the outbreak, Selangor DVS is issuing orders under Section 23 of the Animals Act 1953, requiring all affected farms to undergo disinfection procedures.

“Farmers are also prohibited from introducing new pigs until the infection is fully eradicated, and Selangor is declared ASF-free,” she said.

On Feb 25, it was reported that 1,868 out of 76,000 pigs had been culled in Kuala Langat and Sepang as part of ASF containment measures.