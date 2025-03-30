PETALING JAYA: The balloon seller involved in the fracas with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers has recently appeared in a video to share his side of the now-viral incident.

It is learnt that the seller, Angah Zaim now popularly known as “Abang Belon” is currently warded at the Serdang Hospital, having suffered injuries following the physical altercation with the enforcement officers.

The video posted on Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s Facebook account, sees Abang Belon speaking via video call with Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh and an aide to Shahidan who was present at the hospital.

In the clip, Abang Belon struggled to hold back his emotions as he recounted the incident.

“Patah tulang belakang, tok (My backbone is broken, tok),” he told Akmal from his hospital bed.

In the video, another unseen person said that he may have suffered a hip fracture instead.

Speaking to Shahidan’s aide, the seller was asked if DBKL officers had asked him to leave multiple times before.

“Not at all. That’s not true. I’m even afraid to meet them. If I do, my goods will be confiscated because I don’t have a licence. I don’t even know the procedure to apply for one,“ the seller spoke in a trembling voice.

Abang Belon also revealed that he suffers from a hernia and has a younger sibling still in school.

“Selling is all I can do because I genuinely love doing business,“ he added.

In the video call, in addition to giving him duit Raya, Shahidan’s aide assured him that they would assist him in obtaining a proper licence.

On the other hand, Akmal pledged to fight for justice on his behalf.

Yesterday, the DBKL officers lodged a police report following Friday night’s incident involving them and several traders in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR).

In a statement, today, DBKL in explaining the events leading up to the physical altercation, claimed the unlicensed balloon trader had acted aggressively when asked to leave the area not once but twice during its enforcement operations.